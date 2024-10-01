Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment date today: Nexxus Petro Industries IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, October 1). The investors who applied for Nexxus Petro Industries IPO can check the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Nexxus Petro Industries IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 26, and closed on Monday, September 30. Nexxus Petro Industries IPO subscription status was 8.44 times on the last day of bidding, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When investors look into the allocation process, they can determine whether they have been allotted shares and, if they have, how many. The IPO allotment status also indicates the number of shares allocated. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not allocated any shares. The shares allotted to individuals will be credited to their demat accounts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Thursday, October 3 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, October 4.

How to check Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment status on registrar's portal? If you have applied for the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO, you can do a Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: Clicking the link mentioned earlier will display five additional links for you to check the status.

Step 2: Please visit one of the five URLs provided and then choose the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO from the drop-down menu in the "Select IPO" section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Please select the PAN, the Demat Account, or the Application No. in order to check the status.

Step 4: - Please input the captcha code following the application number if you opt for that choice. Then, click on "Submit."

- Upon selecting the Demat Account option, please input the captcha code and provide your account information. Then, proceed by clicking "Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Please input the captcha and PAN number in order to proceed to the third option, PAN. Then, click "Submit."

How to check Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO GMP today Nexxus Petro Industries IPO GMP or grey market premium or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹105 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investor willingness to pay over the issue price is indicated by the “grey market premium."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.