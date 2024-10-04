Nexxus Petro Industries share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 20% premium at ₹126 apiece on BSE SME

  • Nexxus Petro Industries share price opened at 126 on BSE SME, a 20% rise from the 105 IPO price. The subscription was 8.44 times. The company, focusing on bitumen products, aims to finance its operations with proceeds from its 19.43 crore IPO.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 Oct 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Nexxus Petro Industries share price lists on the BSE SME today.
Nexxus Petro Industries share price lists on the BSE SME today. (https://zerodha.com/)

Nexxus Petro Industries share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Nexxus Petro Industries share price today opened at 126, which is 20% higher than the issue price of 105.

The Nexxus Petro Industries IPO subscription period started on Thursday, September 26, and ended on Monday, September 30. The price band for each share of the IPO is 105, with a face value of 10. There were multiple shares available, and bidders could apply for a minimum of 1200 shares. Nexxus Petro Industries IPO subscription status was 8.44 times on the last bidding day.

The company is involved in the production, distribution, and trade of Bitumen products under the Petrochem brand. The company's product is extensively utilised in the road building business, which is part of the infrastructure sector. Their product line consists of several grades of bitumen, which are categorised according to each grade's viscosity and associated characteristics. They now import bitumen from Dubai in addition to buying it from other Indian local importers and dealers. The bitumen is subsequently processed by the business at its processing facilities in Mundra, Gujarat; Pali, Rajasthan; and Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the Prospectus, the company's sole peer is Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd (with a P/E of 28.29).

Between the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, Nexxus Petro Industries Limited had a 67% rise in sales and a 73% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

 

Also Read | Nexxus Petro Industries IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO details

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO, valued 19.43 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 1,850,400 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

In order to finance its working capital needs as well as general business reasons, the firm plans to use the net proceeds.

Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp serves as the book running lead manager for the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the offering. Gretex Share Broking has been appointed as the market maker for the Nexxus Petro Industries IPO.

Also Read | Nexxus Petro Industries IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription, price, other details

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO GMP today

Nexxus Petro Industries IPO GMP or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 105 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

