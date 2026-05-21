NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment date: NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO share allotment will take place on Thursday, 21 May. The investors who applied for the issue can check the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

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Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The refund process will begin on Friday, 22 May, for individuals who did not receive shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday itself.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹55 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the grey market trends over the past nine sessions, today's IPO GMP is down and is expected to decline further. Experts have noted that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest stands at ₹8.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, 25 May on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check the allotment status of the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO.

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How to check NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status on the registrar website? If you have applied for the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO, you can check your NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. You can check the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Visit the registrar’s website through the link provided above for the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status page hosted by Skyline Financial Services.

Step 2 Select “NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO” from the dropdown menu. The IPO name will appear only after the allotment process is completed.

Step 3 Choose any one of the available options to check the allotment status — Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

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Investors can verify the allotment status using the following details:

PAN Number: Select the PAN option from the dropdown and enter your 10-digit alphanumeric Permanent Account Number. Click on the “Submit” button to proceed.

Application Number or CAF Number: Enter the application number or CAF number exactly as mentioned in the IPO application acknowledgement slip. After entering the details, click on the “Search” or “Submit” button to view the allotment status.

Beneficiary ID / Demat Account: Investors can also check the status using their Demat account details. Enter the DP ID and Client ID correctly. NSDL IDs are alphanumeric, while CDSL IDs are numeric. These details are available in your Demat account statement. Then click on “Submit”.

Step 4 Once submitted, the screen will display the allotment status along with the number of shares allotted in the NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO.

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How to check NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official website of NSE - NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO allotment status checking page - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option available on the NSE website and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the new page that opens, you can check your IPO allotment status.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.