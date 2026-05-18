NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Day 1: Issue booked 20% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key details to know

The NFP Sampoorna Foods initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 18 May, and will end on Wednesday, 20 May. NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO price band is set at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 2,000.

NFP Sampoorna Foods specialises in the processing and distribution of high-quality dry fruits, primarily concentrating on cashew nuts. The company sources raw cashew materials mainly through imports from Africa and adheres to strict quality control measures throughout its operations. It has earned certifications like ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018, underscoring its commitment to quality management and food safety.

NFP Sampoorna Foods offers a diverse selection of dry fruit products for health-conscious consumers. Its product lineup includes cashew nuts in grades W320 and W400, almonds in both natural and roasted forms, and makhana (fox nuts)in roasted, flavoured, and plain options. The company also provides customised gift packs, especially sought after during festive occasions and corporate gifting events.

The company employs cutting-edge roasting and packaging techniques to preserve freshness and nutritional content, offering products in clean, resealable packages. NFP Sampoorna Foods sells its products through both traditional and digital channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and its official website.

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NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today is +8. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NFP Sampoorna Foods share price was indicated at ₹63 apiece, which is 14.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

Based on grey-market activity over the last six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is expected to list strongly. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹8.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO details The NSE SME offering seeks to raise approximately ₹24.53 crore by issuing 44.6 lakh new shares. For retail investors, the minimum application amount is 6,000 shares, totalling ₹3.3 lakh.

The IPO consists solely of new shares, meaning the company will benefit from all proceeds from the public offering. 3Dimension Capital Services serves as the book-running lead manager for this issue, while Skyline Financial Services is acting as the registrar. Anant Securities is designated as the market maker for the IPO.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 20% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 36%, the NII portion was booked at 5%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids.

The company has received bids for 8,56,000 shares against 42,36,000 shares on offer at 12:59 IST, according to BSE data.