NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 1.26x so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key details

The NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 18 May, and will close on Wednesday, 20 May. The company has fixed the price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, in multiples of 2,000 thereafter.

NFP Sampoorna Foods specialises in processing and distributing high-quality dry fruits, primarily concentrating on cashew nuts. The company sources its raw cashew materials chiefly from Africa and adheres to rigorous quality control standards throughout its operations. It is certified with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018, highlighting its commitment to quality management and food safety.

The range of products offered includes cashew nuts, almonds, makhana (fox nuts), and custom gift packs tailored for both retail and corporate clientele. The company employs advanced technologies in roasting and packaging to preserve freshness and nutritional integrity. NFP Sampoorna Foods promotes its products through traditional retail channels and online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and its official website.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹55 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

According to grey-market trends over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is in a downward trend and is expected to decline further. The minimum GMP is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹8, according to an expert.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO details The NSE SME issue aims to raise around ₹24.53 crore by issuing 44.6 lakh new shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement is 6,000 shares, amounting to ₹3.3 lakh.

The IPO consists exclusively of new shares, meaning the company will retain all the funds raised from the public offering. 3Dimension Capital Services is the designated book-running lead manager for this offering, while Skyline Financial Services is serving as the registrar. Anant Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 1.26x on day 3, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 2.21x, the NII portion was booked at 30%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 1x bidding.

The company has received bids for 53,24,000 shares against 42,36,000 shares on offer at 12:00 IST, according to BSE data.

On the second bidding day, NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 1.04x, and on the first day, the IPO received 47% bids.