NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Day 1: Issue booked 20% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key details to know

The NFP Sampoorna Foods initial public offering (IPO) began on Monday, 18 May, and will end on Wednesday, 20 May. NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO price band is set at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, with the option to acquire additional shares in increments of 2,000.

NFP Sampoorna Foods specialises in the processing and distribution of high-quality dry fruits, primarily concentrating on cashew nuts. The company sources raw cashew materials mainly through imports from Africa and adheres to strict quality control measures throughout its operations. It has earned certifications like ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018, underscoring its commitment to quality management and food safety.

NFP Sampoorna Foods offers a diverse selection of dry fruit products for health-conscious consumers. Its product lineup includes cashew nuts in grades W320 and W400, almonds in both natural and roasted forms, and makhana (fox nuts)in roasted, flavoured, and plain options. The company also provides customised gift packs, especially sought after during festive occasions and corporate gifting events.

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The company employs cutting-edge roasting and packaging techniques to preserve freshness and nutritional content, offering products in clean, resealable packages. NFP Sampoorna Foods sells its products through both traditional and digital channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and its official website.

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NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today is +8. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of NFP Sampoorna Foods share price was indicated at ₹63 apiece, which is 14.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹55.

Based on grey-market activity over the last six sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is expected to list strongly. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹8.

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'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO details The NSE SME offering seeks to raise approximately ₹24.53 crore by issuing 44.6 lakh new shares. For retail investors, the minimum application amount is 6,000 shares, totalling ₹3.3 lakh.

The IPO consists solely of new shares, meaning the company will benefit from all proceeds from the public offering. 3Dimension Capital Services serves as the book-running lead manager for this issue, while Skyline Financial Services is acting as the registrar. Anant Securities is designated as the market maker for the IPO.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 20% on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 36%, the NII portion was booked at 5%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to receive bids.

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The company has received bids for 8,56,000 shares against 42,36,000 shares on offer at 12:59 IST, according to BSE data.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.