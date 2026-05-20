NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 1.26x so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key details

The NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO opened for subscription on Monday, 18 May, and will close on Wednesday, 20 May. The company has fixed the price band at ₹52 to ₹55 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Investors can apply for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares, in multiples of 2,000 thereafter.

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NFP Sampoorna Foods specialises in processing and distributing high-quality dry fruits, primarily concentrating on cashew nuts. The company sources its raw cashew materials chiefly from Africa and adheres to rigorous quality control standards throughout its operations. It is certified with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22000:2018, highlighting its commitment to quality management and food safety.

The range of products offered includes cashew nuts, almonds, makhana (fox nuts), and custom gift packs tailored for both retail and corporate clientele. The company employs advanced technologies in roasting and packaging to preserve freshness and nutritional integrity. NFP Sampoorna Foods promotes its products through traditional retail channels and online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and its official website.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO GMP today was ₹0, indicating shares were trading at the issue price of ₹55 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

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According to grey-market trends over the past eight sessions, today's IPO GMP is in a downward trend and is expected to decline further. The minimum GMP is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹8, according to an expert.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO details The NSE SME issue aims to raise around ₹24.53 crore by issuing 44.6 lakh new shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment requirement is 6,000 shares, amounting to ₹3.3 lakh.

The IPO consists exclusively of new shares, meaning the company will retain all the funds raised from the public offering. 3Dimension Capital Services is the designated book-running lead manager for this offering, while Skyline Financial Services is serving as the registrar. Anant Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the IPO.

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NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 1.26x on day 3, so far. The retail portion was subscribed at 2.21x, the NII portion was booked at 30%, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion has received 1x bidding.

The company has received bids for 53,24,000 shares against 42,36,000 shares on offer at 12:00 IST, according to BSE data.

On the second bidding day, NFP Sampoorna Foods IPO subscription status was 1.04x, and on the first day, the IPO received 47% bids.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.