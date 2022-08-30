Nifty Small-cap index gives breakout. Analysts bet high on these segments

Fueled by recent buying by FIIs and DIIs, Nifty Small-cap index has given breakout at 9,500 levels and the index is expected to remain in uptrend. According to stock market experts the index may go up to 10,500 levels once it sustains above 9,650 levels. Market experts believe that banking, IT and consumer good sector is going to lead this rally in the small-cap segment in medium to long term time horizon. Stock market experts said that any dip in quality banking, pharma, auto and consumer goods stock in Small-cap segment should be seen as buying opportunity by positional investor who have medium to long term perspective.

