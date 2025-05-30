Nikita Papers IPO allotment date in focus. check latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Nikita Papers IPO allotment date: Nikita Papers IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, May 30). By visiting the registrar's website, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, investors who applied for the issue can verify the Nikita Papers IPO allotment status.

Nikita Papers IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, and closed on Thursday, May 29. Nikita Papers IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 1.43 times, according to chittorgarh.com

Investors can determine their assigned shares by checking the allocation details. The IPO allotment status will indicate the number of shares allocated. For those who didn't receive any shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that have been successfully allocated will appear in the demat accounts of the recipients.

For those who did not receive shares, the refund procedure will begin on Monday, June 2. On the same day, those who have been allocated will get their shares in their demat accounts. Nikita Papers IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3 on NSE SME.

How to check Nikita Papers IPO allotment status on registrar's website? If you have applied for the Nikita Papers IPO, you can check your Nikita Papers IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Click the link above to access Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, the registrar handling the Nikita Papers IPO.

Step 2 From the dropdown list, pick the IPO; the name will appear once the allocations are completed.

Step 3 You can check your status using one of three methods: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

To verify your IPO allotment status, you can use the following identifiers.

Income Tax PAN (Permanent Account Number) - Begin by checking your application status with your registered Income Tax PAN. After selecting PAN from the options, input your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN, then click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number - You may also check your allocation status by entering your application number or CAF number. After entering your application or CAF number, click "Search." This number is found on the acknowledgment document you received after submitting your IPO application. Ensure that you enter it exactly as it appears on that document, then click the "Submit" button to view the details about the shares allotted to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID - As another option, you can use the beneficiary ID of your demat account. Next, input the client ID and depository participant (DP) ID combined as one string. The CDSL string will be numerical, while the NSDL string will be alphanumeric. Make sure to enter the DP ID and client ID exactly as they are shown. You can find these details in both your account statement and your online DP statement. After that, click the "Submit" button.

Step 4 The IPO status and the quantity of shares allotted to you in the Nikita Papers IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Nikita Papers IPO GMP today Nikita Papers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹104 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to the grey market activities observed in the past 10 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a declining trend and is anticipated to fall further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹8, as stated by experts from investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.