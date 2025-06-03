Nikita Papers share price makes a weak debut, stock lists at 13% discount to IPO price on NSE SME

Nikita Papers share price made a weak debut on NSE SME today, June 3. Nikita Papers share price today opened at ₹104, a 13.46% discount to the issue price of ₹104.

Advertisement

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nikita Papers ran from Tuesday, May 27 till Thursday, May 29. With a face value of ₹10, the shares of Nikita Papers IPO price band were fixed at ₹104 apiece. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1200 shares and in multiples thereof. Nikita Papers IPO subscription status was 1.43 times on the last day of bidding.

The company operates in the manufacture of paper and related products, concentrating on producing a range of paper grades that meet the needs of industrial, commercial, and printing sectors. It prioritises eco-friendly manufacturing practices, frequently incorporating recycled materials into its production processes. Boasting a vast distribution network, Nikita Papers serves markets both domestically and internationally, with a commitment to maintaining quality and consistency.

Advertisement

Depending on its scale and operations, Nikita Papers may also be involved in industries such as packaging, tissue paper, or specialised paper products. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed competitors include Magnum Ventures Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 10.64), Tamilnadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 76.41), Ruchira Papers Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 6.48), and Pakka Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 18.98).

Nikita Papers IPO details Nikita Papers IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 64,94,400 equity shares, aggregating to ₹67.54 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The capital obtained from the IPO will be used to finance the capital expenditures for setting up a power plant, meet the company's working capital requirements, and address general corporate expenses, including costs associated with the issue.

Advertisement

Fast Track Finsec Private Limited served as the book-running lead manager for the offering, whereas Skyline Financial Services Private Limited was the registrar.

Nikita Papers IPO GMP today Ahead of the listing, Nikita Papers IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹104 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.