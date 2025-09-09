Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscribed 1.35x so far on second bidding day; check Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO gmp

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO commenced on Monday, September 8 and will conclude on Thursday, September 11. Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO price band has been set at ₹85 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks Limited specializes in producing high-quality, low-sulfur metallurgical coke.

Their offerings consist of nut coke, blast furnace coke, foundry coke, and low-phosphorus coke fines, serving a variety of industrial needs.

The company operates a cutting-edge facility in Chadheidhara, Jajpur, Odisha, which features three non-recovery, beehive-type coke oven batteries and has an annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tons.

They intend to install a new battery with 36 ovens at their Baramana, Jajpur plant, which will elevate their LAM Coke capacity by 34,400 MTPA, bringing the total to 94,400 MTPA (or 1,12,400 MTPA when including leased capacity).

In FY25, the company announced revenue of ₹202.79 crore, a decline from ₹267.13 crore the previous year. The profit after tax was ₹14.02 crore, down from ₹15.82 crore in FY24.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscription status Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscription status is 1.35x on day 2 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 84%, and NII portion was booked 1.86 times.

The company has received bids for 84,70,400 shares against 62,68,800 shares on offer on the second bidding day, at 14:14 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO details Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO valued at ₹56.10 crore, providing 66 lakh shares, which includes a fresh issue of 26 lakh shares totaling ₹22.10 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares amounting to ₹34 crore by current shareholders.

The funds raised from the fresh issue will be utilized to support capital investments for a new coke oven plant, enhance the current facility, and cover general corporate expenses.

Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt Ltd serves as the book running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd acts as the registrar for the issue. NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd is the market maker for the company.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today is +6. This indicates Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price were trading at a premium of ₹6 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price was indicated at ₹91 apiece, which is 7.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹85.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.