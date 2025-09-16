Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 20% discount at ₹68 apiece on BSE SME

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price today opened at ₹68, which is 20% higher than the issue price of ₹85.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks had a subscription period that ran from Monday, September 8 until Thursday, September 11. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO is priced at ₹85. At least 1600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscription status was 5.06 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Also Read | Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscribed 3.10x so far on fourth bidding day

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO details Nilachal Carbo Metalicks has an IPO valued at ₹56.10 crore, offering 66 lakh shares, which includes a new issue of 26 lakh shares worth ₹22.10 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares totaling ₹34 crore by existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the new issue will be directed towards funding capital investments for a new coke oven plant, improving the existing facility, and addressing general corporate expenses.

Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the book running, while Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering. NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd acts as the market maker for the company.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹85 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

According to the analysis of grey market activities from the past 14 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹9, as noted by analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.