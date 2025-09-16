Subscribe

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price makes a weak debut, stock opens with a 20% discount at ₹68 apiece on BSE SME

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks shares opened at 68 on BSE SME, lower than the issue price of 85. The IPO was 5.06 times subscribed, aiming to raise 56.10 crore for new projects and corporate costs.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published16 Sep 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price made a weak debut on BSE SME today. Nilachal Carbo Metalicks share price today opened at 68, which is 20% higher than the issue price of 85.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Nilachal Carbo Metalicks had a subscription period that ran from Monday, September 8 until Thursday, September 11. With a face value of 10, shares in the Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO is priced at 85. At least 1600 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO subscription status was 5.06 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO details

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks has an IPO valued at 56.10 crore, offering 66 lakh shares, which includes a new issue of 26 lakh shares worth 22.10 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares totaling 34 crore by existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the new issue will be directed towards funding capital investments for a new coke oven plant, improving the existing facility, and addressing general corporate expenses.

Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the book running, while Kfin Technologies Ltd serves as the registrar for the offering. NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd acts as the market maker for the company.

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today

Nilachal Carbo Metalicks IPO GMP today was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 85 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

According to the analysis of grey market activities from the past 14 sessions, the IPO GMP is trending downward today and is anticipated to decline further. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 9, as noted by analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
