Nirman Agri Genetics IPO opens for subscription. GMP, key things to know1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- Nirman Agri Genetics IPO has opened for public subscription
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) has opened for public subscription on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 and the issue will be open for bidding till Monday, March 20. The price of the initial share sale has been fixed at ₹99 per share.The SME company aims to raise 20.30 crore from its initial offer through issuance of 2,050,800 fresh shares.
