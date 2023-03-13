Nirman Agri Genetics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is going to open on 15th March 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week. The SME IPO proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange will remain for bidding till 20th March 2023. The SME company aims to raise 20.30 crore from its initial offer through issuance of 2,050,800 fresh shares. Ahead of Nirman Agri Genetics IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company has started to trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is available in grey market at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Nirman Agri Genetics IPO details in 10 points:

1] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is available in grey market at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

2] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO price: The SME company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹99 per share.

3] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 15th March and it will remain open for bidding till 20th March 2023.

4] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO size: The SMD company aims to raise ₹20.30 crore from this public issue.

5] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1200 company shares.

6] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO application limit: A retail bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum one lot.

7] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO investment limit: As a retail investor can apply for one lot only, one can invest ₹1,18,800 in this SME IPO.

8] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is 23rd March 2023.

9] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and it is likely to list on 28th March 2023.

10] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the SME IPO.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test