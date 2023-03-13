Home / Markets / Ipo /  Nirman Agri Genetics IPO opens this week. GMP, price other details in 10 points
Back

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is going to open on 15th March 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week. The SME IPO proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange will remain for bidding till 20th March 2023. The SME company aims to raise 20.30 crore from its initial offer through issuance of 2,050,800 fresh shares. Ahead of Nirman Agri Genetics IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company has started to trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is available in grey market at a premium of 3 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Nirman Agri Genetics IPO details in 10 points:

1] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is available in grey market at a premium of 3 in grey market today.

2] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO price: The SME company has fixed price band of the public issue at 99 per share.

3] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 15th March and it will remain open for bidding till 20th March 2023.

4] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO size: The SMD company aims to raise 20.30 crore from this public issue.

5] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot comprises 1200 company shares.

6] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO application limit: A retail bidder can apply for minimum one lot and maximum one lot.

7] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO investment limit: As a retail investor can apply for one lot only, one can invest 1,18,800 in this SME IPO.

8] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO allotment date: The likely date for share allocation is 23rd March 2023.

9] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and it is likely to list on 28th March 2023.

10] Nirman Agri Genetics IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the SME IPO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout