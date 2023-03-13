Nirman Agri Genetics IPO opens this week. GMP, price other details in 10 points

Nirman Agri Genetics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is going to open on 15th March 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week. The SME IPO proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange will remain for bidding till 20th March 2023. The SME company aims to raise 20.30 crore from its initial offer through issuance of 2,050,800 fresh shares. Ahead of Nirman Agri Genetics IPO subscription opening date, shares of the company has started to trade in grey market. According to market observers, shares of Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd is available in grey market at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

