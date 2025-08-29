NIS Management IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

NIS Management IPO allotment date: NIS Management IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the NIS Management IPO allotment status on the NIS Management IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, NIS Management IPO subscription status was 3.13 times.

Investors can verify if they have been allocated shares and how many by looking at the allocation basis. The number of shares allocated is also displayed in the IPO allotment information. For applicants who did not receive any shares, the company will start the refund process. Shares that have been assigned to individuals will be credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Monday, September 1. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start on Monday.

NIS Management IPO listing date is fixed for Tuesday, September 2 on BSE SME. If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your NIS Management IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. NIS Management IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Here's how to check NIS Management IPO allotment status on the registrar's website? Step 1 To reach the registrar for the NIS Management IPO, click on the provided link. - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 3 The dropdown menu will initially showcase active IPOs, followed by those managed by the registrar that are not yet available. Nevertheless, you can confirm the allotment status for the NIS Management IPO, allowing you to check it online.

Step 4 Subsequently, choose NIS Management IPO from the dropdown menu as the company. At this point, the information on the registrar's website is accurate as of today.

Step 5 You can check the IPO allocation status using the following IDs:

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - To verify your application status, use your linked Income Tax PAN number. After selecting PAN from the dropdown, input your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. Once you've entered the PAN, press the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: Alternatively, you can check the allocation status by entering either your application number or CAF number. After you input the application or CAF number, click "Search." Make sure that the application is entered exactly as it is shown on the acknowledgment document received after completing the IPO application process. Then, by clicking the "Submit" button, you can find the details regarding the shares allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID: You can also use the beneficiary ID associated with your demat account. Enter the client ID and the depository participant (DP) IDs combined as a single string. The CDSL string consists of only numbers, while the NSDL string contains both letters and numbers. Enter the DP ID and client ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP can be found in both the account statement and the online DP statement. Finally, click the "Submit" button.

NIS Management IPO GMP today NIS Management IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹111 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to chittorgarh.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.