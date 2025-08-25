NIS Management IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, price band, other details of BSE SME IPO

NIS Management IPO: Kolkata-based security management company NIS Management's initial public offering (ipo) opened for public subscription on Monday, August 25, and will remain open until Thursday, August 28. The ₹60 crore SME IPO combines a fresh issue of 46,62,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7,44,000 shares. The company aims to raise about ₹52 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it intends to use to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

NIS Management IPO subscription status By 11 AM on Monday, the issue had seen an overall subscription of 0.14 times, with the retail portion booked 0.03 times, and the segment reserved for NIIs subscribed to 0.58 times. QIB's portion was booked 0 times.

NIS Management IPO details 1. NIS Management IPO GMP: According to market sources, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of NIS Management shares was ₹7. The latest GMP indicates the stock could be listed at a premium of 6 per cent.

2. NIS Management IPO date: The SME IPO opened for subscription on Monday, August 25, and will remain open until Thursday, August 28.

3. NIS Management IPO price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹105 to ₹111 per equity share.

4. NIS Management IPO size: The company plans to raise ₹52 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it will use to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. The funds raised from OFS will go to the selling shareholder, Debajit Choudhury.

5. NIS Management IPO lot size: Retail investors can bid for a minimum and maximum of 2,400 shares.

6. NIS Management IPO reservation: QIBs have been offered the lion's share of the issue. They have been offered 25,14,000 shares (46.50 per cent of the net issue). Retail investors come next, who have been offered 17,88,000 shares, or 33.07 per cent of the net issue. The company has reserved 7,74,000 shares (14.32 per cent of the net issue) for NIIs.

7. NIS Management IPO allotment date: The company is expected to finalise the share allotment on Friday, August 29. Successful bidders can expect shares of the company in their demat accounts on Monday, September 1, and bidders who fail to get the allocation may get a refund on the same day.

8. NIS Management IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of the issue, Share India Capital Services is the book running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue.

9. NIS Management IPO listing: As per SEBI's T+3 rule of IPO listing, the IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, September 2.

10. NIS Management business overview: As per the RHP, NIS Management offers security and investigative services.

The company's profit for FY23 was ₹13.5 crore, which rose to ₹15.6 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company's profit was ₹15.23 crore.

Revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹305.1 crore. This increased to ₹352.7 crore in FY24 and to ₹373.9 crore in FY25.

