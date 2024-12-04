PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited engaged into Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management, successfully secured a capital infusion of ₹32.21 crore through anchor book process on December 03, 2024 just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 11 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering. These notable investors include:

1. Chhatisgarh Investments Limited

2. Negen Undiscovered Value Fund

3. Alpha Alternatives Financial Services Private Limited

4. Aarth AIF

5. NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund

6. Nexus Equity Growth Fund- Nexus Equity Growth Fund Sch-1

7. M7 Global Fund PCC- Nolana

8. Saint Capital Fund

9. Next Orbit Growth Fund III

10. Galaxy Noble Global Opportunities Fund PCC- Luna

11. Ashika Global Securities Private Limited

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited has allocated a total of 17,89,600 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at ₹180. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

About Nisus Finance Services Co Limited:

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, promoted by Amit Anil Goenka and Mridula Amit Goenka, specializes in real estate financing and capital markets, with over 15 years of experience. Operating under the "Nisus Finance Group" or "NiFCO" brand, the company focuses on Transaction Advisory Services and Fund & Asset Management.

Nisus Finance's network includes subsidiaries and associates like Nisus BCD Advisors LLP and Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP, managing Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Fund and Asset Management operations. Additionally, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited functions as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) focused on financing.

With a decade-long presence in India and managing assets worth approximately ₹1012 Crore as of FY 2024, Nisus Finance leverages local market knowledge and proprietary data to deliver superior solutions. The company's strategic execution and industry insights underpin its reputation as a trusted partner in the financial sector.