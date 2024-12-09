Nisus Finance Services IPO: Investors can check the allotment status of Nisus Finance Services IPO online on the registrar's website or BSE. The IPO was oversubscribed 192.29 times.

Nisus Finance Services IPO: After a stellar response to the initial public offer (IPO) of Nisus Finance Services, all eyes are now on the allotment process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nisus Finance Services IPO closed with a robust subscription of 192.29 times at the end of the three-day bidding process on Friday, November 6. The issue had opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 4.

In the retail category, the IPO was booked 139.78 times, while in the non-institutional investor category, it was subscribed 451.21 times. Lastly, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota garnered 93.84 times bids. Overall, the company received bids for 80,87,00,800 shares as against 4,205,600 shares on offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment date is today, December 9, with both initiation of refund and credit of shares expected to take place on Tuesday, December 10. Nisus Finance Services IPO shares are likely to list on the bourses on Wednesday, December 11.

Nisus Finance Services IPO GMP The grey market premium or GMP for Nisus Finance Services IPO on Monday was ₹115, suggesting that the stock could list at ₹115 above the issue price of ₹180. As per the current GMP, Nisus Finance Services IPO could list at ₹295 apiece, up 64% over its issue price.

The company’s GMP has witnessed an increase over the last few days. From ₹55 at the beginning of the IPO, the GMP has nearly doubled to ₹115 now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment status online? Investors who applied for the SME IPO can check the share allotment status online on the registrar's website. Alternatively, they can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE.

How to Check Nisus Finance Services IPO Share Allotment Status on the Registrar's Website Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for Nisus Finance Services IPO. To check the allotment status, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. From the menu, select “Usha Financial Services IPO." Choose a method to check your allotment status: PAN, Demat account, or application number. Select "Application Type" and choose either "ASBA" or “Non-ASBA." Enter the required details, such as your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Demat Account number. Complete the CAPTCHA to verify you're not a robot, then click "Submit" to view your allotment status. How to check Nisus Finance Services IPO allotment status on BSE SME? To check the allotment status of Nisus Finance Services IPO on BSE SME platform, follow these few steps: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}