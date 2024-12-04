Nisus Finance Services IPO has opened for subscription today, Wednesday, December 4, and will close on Friday, December 6. The IPO price has been set in the range of ₹170 to ₹180 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 800 equity shares, and thereafter in multiples of 800 shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, founded in 2013, offers a variety of financial services, including Transaction Advisory Services, Fund and Asset Management, Private Equity, Venture Debt, and Capital Solutions for corporate clients. The company operates primarily in two segments: Transaction Advisory Services and Fund and Asset Management. Its main source of revenue is derived from fund management fees earned by fund manager or advisor entities for managing Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) pools.

According to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Nisus Finance Services Co is currently led by Amit Anil Goenka and Mridula Amit Goenka. Together, they bring over 15 years of combined experience in real estate financing and capital markets, which positions the company advantageously within the industry. Their expertise is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the firm's strategic direction and promoting growth in its operations.

"At the upper IPO price band of ₹180, Nisus Finance is valued at ₹429.81 crore, with a PE ratio of 12.86x (based on FY25e annualized earnings). As the first company of its kind to list, it offers investors a unique opportunity to gain from its niche positioning and first-mover advantage in the SME segment. While the IPO presents a compelling long-term investment opportunity, SME investments carry risks, including regulatory changes, sector dependencies, and market volatility, which could impact future performance.

Investors should consider subscribing to this IPO for long-term gains, given Nisus Finance’s innovative business model, financial growth, and sector relevance," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President - Research, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Nisus Finance Services IPO Subscription Status Nisus Finance Services IPO subscription status is 1.19 times, on day 1, so far. The retail portion was subscribed 1.84 times, and NII portion was booked 1.29 times. QIB portion is yet to be booked. Employee portion has been subscribed 10%.

The company has received bids for 50,07,200 shares against 42,05,600 shares on offer, at 14:29 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com

Nisus Finance Services IPO details Nisus Finance Services IPO, which is worth ₹114.24 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 5,645,600 shares, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 700,800 equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders.

The funds raised from this issue will be directed towards several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our operational framework. This includes enhancing our fund setup, securing additional licenses, and upgrading our facility and fund management infrastructure in key financial hubs like IFSC-Gift City, DIFC-Dubai, and FSC-Mauritius. By focusing on these areas, we aim to improve our operational efficiency and expand our market presence, ultimately driving growth and better serving our clients.

The firm plans to strategically allocate resources to cover fundraising costs and placement fees, ensuring a smooth process in both domestic and international markets. A portion of the proceeds will be directed towards strengthening our Associate Company, Nisus Fincorp Private Ltd, thereby enhancing its capital base. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes aimed at supporting our growth and operational needs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book running lead manager for the Nisus Finance Services IPO. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd will serve as the registrar for the issue, while Spread X Securities is taking on the role of market maker for the IPO.

Nisus Finance Services IPO GMP today Nisus Finance Services IPO GMP today is +52. This indicates Nisus Finance Services share price was trading at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Nisus Finance Services share price is indicated at ₹232 apiece, which is 28.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹180.

Based on the last 25 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP is trending upward, suggesting a strong listing ahead. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0, while the highest is ₹52, according to experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.