Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO declares price band at ₹70 to ₹74. GMP, other details of upcoming IPO

Asit Manohar
Updated4 Nov 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: The price band of the initial public offering (IPO) of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Limited has been declared. The joint venture between the Bupa Group and Fettle Tone LLP has fixed the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO price band at 70 to 74 per equity share. The book build issue is going to hit the Indian primary market on 7th November 2024 and will remain open until 11th November 2024. This means Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO subscription date begins on Thursday this week. The insurance and healthcare company aims to generate 2,200 crore from this initial offer, of which 800 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. The remaining 1,400 crore will be reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, after announcing the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO price band and subscription date, the company's shares are trading at par in the grey market today.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO details

2] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO subscription date: The public issue will open on 7th November 2024 and remain open until 11th November 2024.

3] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP: The company's shares are available at par in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, today's Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP (grey market premium) is Zero.

4] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO size: The company aims to raise 2,200 crore from this public offer. Of these 2,200 crore, 800 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares, whereas the rest, 1,400 crore, is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment date: The most likely date for allotment of shares is 12th November 2024, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

6] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO anchor allotment: The public issue will open for anchor investors on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024.

7] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 200 company shares.

8] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

9] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 14th November 2024.

10] Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO review: In FY24, the company reported a more than 44 percent increase in YoY revenue, whereas PAT surged over 550 percent in this period.

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 09:21 AM IST
