Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing date today. What GMP, experts indicate about share debut

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Listing: Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares are set to market stock market debut today, November 14. After the initial public offering (IPO) received decent demand, Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing date is fixed for today.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO was open for subscription from November 7 to 11 and the IPO allotment was finalised on November 12. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing date is today, November 14.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, November 14, 2024, the equity shares of NIVA BUPA HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on BSE.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Venture Global LNG Plans Filing as Soon as This Week for $3 Billion IPO

Ahead of the share listing today, investors watch out for trends in the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP today and stock market experts indicate a muted listing of shares.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP Today The trend for Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares in the unlisted market remains muted. According to stock market observers, Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP today is ₹1 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares are trading higher by ₹1 apiece than their issue price.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Listing price Given the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares is ₹75 apiece, a premium of 1.3% to the IPO price of ₹74 per share.

“Niva Bupa Health Insurance, a prominent player in India's health insurance sector, is set to make its stock market debut. The IPO received a decent subscription of 1.9 times, but the current grey market premium (GMP) of ₹1 (1.35%) suggests a subdued market sentiment.

The company has demonstrated strong growth and a positive turnaround in recent years. However, the recent negative earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year raise concerns about its short-term performance. Additionally, the IPO's pricing appears somewhat aggressive, which could impact its listing performance,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

While Niva Bupa's long-term prospects in the growing Indian health insurance market are promising, investors should exercise caution due to the current market conditions and the company’s recent financial performance, Nyati added.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd noted that despite the selloff mood in the market, Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO, the fastest growing company in the sector received a decent demand from retail investors which was 2.88x.

“Considering all the parameters along with decent subscription demand and followed by market sentiments, there is a very high possibility of flat listing in the range of + or - 5% on its issue price. Allotted investors should not expect any big listing gains due to market pressure,” Tapse said.

He advises long term investors to consider the company to “hold it for long term” despite knowing short term volatility in the markets and competitive pressures in the sector. For non-allottees, he advises to accumulate if the listing is around the issue price.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Details The bidding for Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO commenced on Thursday, November 7, and concluded on Monday, November 11. The IPO allotment was fixed on November 12, and the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO listing date is November 14. Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO price band was set at ₹70 to ₹74 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹2,200 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 10.81 crore equity shares worth ₹800 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 18.92 crore shares amounting to ₹1,400 crore.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO was subscribed 1.8 times in total. The retail portion of the public issue was booked 2.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 0.68 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 2.06 times.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.