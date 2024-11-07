Niva Bupa IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹2,200 crore issue

  • Niva Bupa IPO: The Niva Bupa IPO started on November 7 and ends on November 11, targeting 2,200 crore. The offering includes 800 crore in new shares and 1,400 crore through a promoter sale, with funds allocated for capital enhancement and corporate purposes.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Niva Bupa IPO opened for public subscription on November 7 and will close on November 11, aiming to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>990 crore from anchor investors. (Image: Pixabay)
Niva Bupa IPO opened for public subscription on November 7 and will close on November 11, aiming to raise ₹990 crore from anchor investors. (Image: Pixabay)

Niva Bupa IPO: The initial public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, previously known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, commenced public subscription today, Thursday, 7 November, and will end on Monday, 11 November. The issue, priced between 70-74 per share, raised 990 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, 6 November.

The IPO, valued at 2,200 crore, consists of a fresh equity share issuance worth 800 crore and a promoter offer for sale (OFS) amounting to 1,400 crore. Under the OFS, Fettle Tone LLP is set to sell shares totaling 1,050 crore, while Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd plans to sell shares valued at 350 crore.

The firm plans to use the net funds from the new issuance to enhance its capital foundation to improve solvency, while a part will be allocated for general corporate activities.

Also Read | Niva Bupa IPO Day 1: Check GMP, subscription status, more. Should you subscribe?

The Niva Bupa IPO lot size is 200 equity shares and in multiples of 200 equity shares thereafter. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company strives to achieve this objective by providing health insurance options and services that assist customers in navigating their healthcare journey, granting them access to an extensive health ecosystem.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Niva Bupa IPO: Key Risks

  • The company's ability to maintain profitability relies on effectively managing underwriting risks and properly pricing their offerings; any miscalculation in estimating medical costs or claim frequency could significantly negatively impact their business, financial status, operational results, cash flow, and future prospects.
  • Since a large part of their revenue comes from the health insurance sector, any negative shifts in the demand for health insurance products and the retail health insurance market could impact the sales of their health insurance offerings, consequently affecting their overall business and profitability.
  • If the company does not successfully align its products, especially its retail health insurance offerings, with the requirements of its intended customer demographics, or if it fails in its product development strategy, the business may face significant and negative consequences.
  • The company's inability to pay claims correctly and on time may cause customer dissatisfaction and could trigger regulatory actions or fines, potentially having a significant negative impact on their business, financial health, operational results, cash flows, and future opportunities.
  • The credit and liquidity risks linked to their investments and routine operations could leave them vulnerable to considerable losses.

Also Read | Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO: ₹990 crore raised from anchor investors
  • The companies function in a fiercely competitive, dynamic, and swiftly transforming sector, and failing to adequately address rising competition could significantly and negatively impact their operational outcomes and market share.
  • Furthermore, the financial results of the company might not align with those of certain competitors due to variations in accounting practices that are allowed by relevant laws and regulations.
  • The company's success relies heavily on the strength of its brand and reputation, along with the brand and reputation of Bupa and other members of the Bupa Group. Any negative effects on their image or brand, as well as those of Bupa, could significantly and negatively influence their business, financial health, operational results, cash flows, and future prospects.
  • The company's reserves for losses rely on projections of upcoming claims obligations, which, if found insufficient, may require additional reserve increases and negatively impact their operational results.
  • The peers of the company that are publicly traded might excel in specific financial and operational metrics, and any inability to enhance those metrics could negatively impact their competitive standing.

 

Also Read | Niva Bupa Health IPO declares price band at ₹70 to ₹74. GMP, other details
Niva Bupa IPO details

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPONiva Bupa IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹2,200 crore issue

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.75
03:15 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-2.85 (-1.86%)

Bharat Electronics share price

300.20
03:15 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-1.65 (-0.55%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

262.65
03:15 PM | 7 NOV 2024
0.05 (0.02%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

144.15
03:15 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-0.5 (-0.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,421.60
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
451.75 (6.48%)

Welspun Corp share price

795.00
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
21.55 (2.79%)

City Union Bank share price

180.85
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.75%)

Federal Bank share price

205.90
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
1.1 (0.54%)
More from 52 Week High

Hindalco Industries share price

646.90
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-61.35 (-8.66%)

Trent share price

6,508.15
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-444.9 (-6.4%)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

1,656.05
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-112.9 (-6.38%)

FDC share price

517.80
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
-31 (-5.65%)
More from Top Losers

Swan Energy share price

537.00
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
40.45 (8.15%)

KEC International share price

1,049.00
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
73.5 (7.53%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,421.60
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
451.75 (6.48%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

190.25
03:14 PM | 7 NOV 2024
8.8 (4.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,575.00-1,790.00
    Chennai
    78,581.00-1,790.00
    Delhi
    78,733.00-1,790.00
    Kolkata
    78,585.00-1,790.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.