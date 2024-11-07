Niva Bupa IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before subscribing to the ₹2,200 crore issue

Niva Bupa IPO: The initial public offering of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, previously known as Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, commenced public subscription today, Thursday, 7 November, and will end on Monday, 11 November. The issue, priced between ₹70-74 per share, raised ₹990 crore from anchor investors on Wednesday, 6 November.

The IPO, valued at ₹2,200 crore, consists of a fresh equity share issuance worth ₹800 crore and a promoter offer for sale (OFS) amounting to ₹1,400 crore. Under the OFS, Fettle Tone LLP is set to sell shares totaling ₹1,050 crore, while Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd plans to sell shares valued at ₹350 crore.

The firm plans to use the net funds from the new issuance to enhance its capital foundation to improve solvency, while a part will be allocated for general corporate activities.

The Niva Bupa IPO lot size is 200 equity shares and in multiples of 200 equity shares thereafter. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company strives to achieve this objective by providing health insurance options and services that assist customers in navigating their healthcare journey, granting them access to an extensive health ecosystem.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Niva Bupa IPO: Key Risks The company's ability to maintain profitability relies on effectively managing underwriting risks and properly pricing their offerings; any miscalculation in estimating medical costs or claim frequency could significantly negatively impact their business, financial status, operational results, cash flow, and future prospects.

Since a large part of their revenue comes from the health insurance sector, any negative shifts in the demand for health insurance products and the retail health insurance market could impact the sales of their health insurance offerings, consequently affecting their overall business and profitability.

If the company does not successfully align its products, especially its retail health insurance offerings, with the requirements of its intended customer demographics, or if it fails in its product development strategy, the business may face significant and negative consequences.

The company's inability to pay claims correctly and on time may cause customer dissatisfaction and could trigger regulatory actions or fines, potentially having a significant negative impact on their business, financial health, operational results, cash flows, and future opportunities.

The credit and liquidity risks linked to their investments and routine operations could leave them vulnerable to considerable losses.

The companies function in a fiercely competitive, dynamic, and swiftly transforming sector, and failing to adequately address rising competition could significantly and negatively impact their operational outcomes and market share.

Furthermore, the financial results of the company might not align with those of certain competitors due to variations in accounting practices that are allowed by relevant laws and regulations.

The company's success relies heavily on the strength of its brand and reputation, along with the brand and reputation of Bupa and other members of the Bupa Group. Any negative effects on their image or brand, as well as those of Bupa, could significantly and negatively influence their business, financial health, operational results, cash flows, and future prospects.

The company's reserves for losses rely on projections of upcoming claims obligations, which, if found insufficient, may require additional reserve increases and negatively impact their operational results.

The peers of the company that are publicly traded might excel in specific financial and operational metrics, and any inability to enhance those metrics could negatively impact their competitive standing.

