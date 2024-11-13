Niva Bupa IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

  • Niva Bupa IPO allotment status online can be checked through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Niva Bupa IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Published13 Nov 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Niva Bupa IPO allotment date is likely today, November 13.
Niva Bupa IPO allotment date is likely today, November 13.(Image: Company Website)

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment: The bidding period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Ltd has ended with decent subscription. Applicants now watch out for Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

The public offer was open for subscription from November 7 to 11. Niva Bupa IPO allotment date is likely today, November 13, and the company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today.

After the Niva Bupa IPO allotment is fixed, the company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on November 13 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, and on the official portal of IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Niva Bupa IPO registrar.

To do a Niva Bupa IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below:

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Niva Bupa Health Insurance Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Niva Bupa Health Insurance Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP Today

The equity shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market. According to stock market observers, Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 0 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares are trading at par with their issue price, without any premium or discount.

Given the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares is 74 apiece, equal to the IPO price of 74 per share.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO Details

The bidding for Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO began on Thursday, November 7, and ended on Monday, November 11. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO allotment date is likely today, November 12, and the IPO listing date is November 14. Niva Bupa Health Insurance shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised 2,200 crore from the book-built issue at an upper-end of the IPO price band of 70 to 74 per share. Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 10.81 crore equity shares worth 800 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 18.92 crore shares amounting to 1,400 crore.

 

Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO is subscribed 1.8 times in total. The retail portion of the public issue was booked 2.73 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 0.68 times, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 2.06 times.

ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers of the Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.


