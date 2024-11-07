Markets
Is Niva Bupa’s IPO the right prescription for growth?
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 07 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Niva Bupa faces intense competition from established players and new entrants, which could erode its market position. Lagging behind peers on key performance metrics may further hinder its growth.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance is poised to debut in the public market with its upcoming ₹2,200 crore initial public offering (IPO). The price band for the issue has been set between ₹70 and ₹74 per share.
