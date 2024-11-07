Is Niva Bupa’s IPO the right prescription for growth?

Analysts also feel that to drive business growth and capture a larger market share, Niva Bupa should focus on strengthening its distribution network, which is crucial for expanding its reach. “Strategic tie-ups with large insurance partners, as well as leveraging bancassurance models, will play a key role in this expansion. Enhancing relationships with agents and broadening the distribution network will help tap into new customer segments. By increasing the accessibility of its products and services, Niva Bupa can significantly boost its business prospects and further solidify its position in the market," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at Mumbai-based WealthMills Securities.