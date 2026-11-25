India’s renewable energy expansion is drawing new companies to the primary market, with NLC India Renewables preparing to launch an IPO. The renewable energy arm of state-owned NLC India Ltd is positioning itself across solar, wind, hybrid power and energy storage, backed by a parent with decades of experience in power generation and energy infrastructure.
The company’s large project pipeline and exposure to multiple renewable energy segments make it an interesting proposition. But its dependence on a handful of customers, concentration of operations in Tamil Nadu and reliance on competitive project auctions pose risks that investors will need to weigh against its growth prospects.