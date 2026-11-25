India’s renewable energy expansion is drawing new companies to the primary market, with NLC India Renewables preparing to launch an IPO. The renewable energy arm of state-owned NLC India Ltd is positioning itself across solar, wind, hybrid power and energy storage, backed by a parent with decades of experience in power generation and energy infrastructure.
India’s renewable energy expansion is drawing new companies to the primary market, with NLC India Renewables preparing to launch an IPO. The renewable energy arm of state-owned NLC India Ltd is positioning itself across solar, wind, hybrid power and energy storage, backed by a parent with decades of experience in power generation and energy infrastructure.
The company’s large project pipeline and exposure to multiple renewable energy segments make it an interesting proposition. But its dependence on a handful of customers, concentration of operations in Tamil Nadu and reliance on competitive project auctions pose risks that investors will need to weigh against its growth prospects.
The company’s large project pipeline and exposure to multiple renewable energy segments make it an interesting proposition. But its dependence on a handful of customers, concentration of operations in Tamil Nadu and reliance on competitive project auctions pose risks that investors will need to weigh against its growth prospects.
IPO details
NLC India Renewables is planning a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of up to ₹3,300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10 crore shares by its promoter, NLC India Ltd. The shares will have a face value of ₹10 each. Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹2,475 crore is earmarked for debt repayment or prepayment, with the balance intended for general corporate purposes.
The IPO opening and closing dates, price band and final issue size have not yet been announced.
What makes the IPO stand out?
NLC India Renewables is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLC India, a Navratna public sector undertaking with approximately 70 years of experience in the energy sector. The parent’s experience in power generation and project development, along with its government-sector relationships, gives the renewable energy business an established platform from which to expand.
As of 31 October, the company had a total renewable energy portfolio and pipeline of 16,203.96 MW, including a battery and pumped storage portfolio and pipeline of 8,238.30 MWh. Its operations span solar, wind, hybrid renewable energy, firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE), battery energy storage, pumped storage and green hydrogen.
This diversification gives the company exposure to multiple segments of India’s clean energy expansion. Its energy storage business, in particular, could provide a growth opportunity as storage facilities help address the intermittent nature of solar and wind generation.
The company has also reported an improvement in financial performance. Revenue from operations increased from ₹1,726.4 million in FY26 to ₹3,935.9 crore in H1 FY27, while net profit rose from ₹454.2 million to ₹1,516.1 million over the same periods.
Key risks investors should consider
The company’s growth depends on winning highly competitive renewable energy project auctions. Failure to secure new projects could adversely affect its business, financial condition, operating performance and cash flows.
Customer concentration is another concern. The largest offtaker accounted for 79.28% of revenue from operations in the six months ended September 2026, 98.22% in the corresponding period of 2025, and 92.48%, 97.58% and 97.86% in FY26, FY25 and FY24, respectively.
The company’s operations are also concentrated in Tamil Nadu, which accounted for 1,463.56 MW, or 82.04%, of its operational capacity as of 31 October 2026. Projects in the state contributed 80.60% of revenue in the six months ended September 2026 and 98.22% in the corresponding period of 2025. The contribution stood at 93.12% in FY26, 98.41% in FY25 and 97.86% in FY24.
Certain land, contracts, approvals and borrowings relating to the renewable energy assets are yet to be transferred to the company under the business transfer agreement. Any delay or failure in completing these transfers could affect its operations, financial position and cash flows.
NLC India Renewables offers exposure to India’s expanding renewable energy sector, backed by an established Navratna PSU. Its project pipeline, diversified portfolio and entry into energy storage provide growth potential, but investors should weigh these against customer concentration, regional dependence, competitive auctions and delays in transferring assets from the parent.
With the IPO price band, issue dates and final valuation yet to be announced, a definitive assessment of the offering remains premature. Investors should evaluate the valuation and financial position carefully once the final IPO details are available.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com