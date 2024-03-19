Noida-based Interarch Building Products Limited files DRHP with SEBI for IPO
Interarch Building Products Limited IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares of up to ₹200 crore and an offer of sale of up to 4.45 million by the promoter group and investor-selling shareholders.
Noida-based pre-engineered steel construction solution provider Interarch Building Products Limited, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
