Northern Arc Capital files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹500 crore via IPO
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to meet future capital requirements of the company towards onward lending.
Northern Arc Capital Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) will be a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.1 crore equity shares by investor shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started