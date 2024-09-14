Northern Arc Capital IPO opens on Monday: GMP, price band, other details in 10 points

Northern Arc Capital IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Northern Arc Capital Limited will open for subscription on Monday, September 16. Registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important NBFC, Northern Arc Ltd has operated in the financial inclusion space in the country for over a decade.

It is a leading player amongst the country's diversified NBFCs, with a business model that spans offerings, sectors, products, geographies, and borrower segments. The NBFC provides access to credit to low-income and underserved households and businesses directly and indirectly through Originator Partners.

The company was founded to meet the various retail credit needs of India's underserved families and companies. Over the past 15 years, the strategy has been to develop an all-encompassing play on India's retail credit ecosystem across many industries. Between March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, the profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 31 per cent, and revenue increased by 45 per cent.

Here are top 10 things to know about Northern Arc Capital IPO:

1.Northern Arc Capital IPO key dates: The mainboard issue is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Monday, September 16, and will close on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

2.Northern Arc Capital IPO price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹249 to ₹263 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

3.Northern Arc Capital IPO details: The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 10,532,320 equity shares worth ₹277 by investor shareholders. This aggregates the issue size to ₹777 crore.