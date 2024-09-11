Northern Arc Capital IPO: Price band set at ₹249-263 per share; check issue size, key dates, more.

  • Northern Arc Capital Limited has set its IPO price band between 249 and 263 per share. Subscription opens on September 16 and closes on September 19, with anchor investor allocation on September 13.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Northern Arc Capital IPO price band: The Northern Arc Capital Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>249 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>263 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Northern Arc Capital IPO price band: The Northern Arc Capital Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹249 to ₹263 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.(https://www.northernarc.com/)

Northern Arc Capital IPO price band: The Northern Arc Capital Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 249 to 263 per equity share of the face value of 10. The Northern Arc Capital IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 16, and will close on Thursday, September 19. The allocation to anchor investors for the Northern Arc Capital IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 13.

The floor price and the cap price are 24.90 times and 26.30 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 at the upper end of the price band is 11.24 times as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 23.28 times. The Northern Arc Capital IPO lot size is 57 equity shares and in multiples of 57 equity shares thereafter.

Northern Arc Capital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Eligible employees participating in the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of 24 per equity share, and this segment has up to 590,874 equity shares allocated to it.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPONorthern Arc Capital IPO: Price band set at ₹249-263 per share; check issue size, key dates, more.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors

979.00
10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-56.45 (-5.45%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

290.70
10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-4.95 (-1.67%)

Tata Steel

149.35
10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-0.1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

174.35
10:26 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-1.2 (-0.68%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Prism Johnson

224.45
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
15.75 (7.55%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,666.90
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
184.5 (7.43%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

129.35
10:13 AM | 11 SEP 2024
4.4 (3.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue