Northern Arc Capital IPO price band: The Northern Arc Capital Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹249 to ₹263 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Northern Arc Capital IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, September 16, and will close on Thursday, September 19. The allocation to anchor investors for the Northern Arc Capital IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 13.

The floor price and the cap price are 24.90 times and 26.30 times the face value of the equity shares, respectively. The price to earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for fiscal 2024 at the upper end of the price band is 11.24 times as compared to the average industry peer group PE ratio of 23.28 times. The Northern Arc Capital IPO lot size is 57 equity shares and in multiples of 57 equity shares thereafter.

Northern Arc Capital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Eligible employees participating in the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of ₹24 per equity share, and this segment has up to 590,874 equity shares allocated to it.

