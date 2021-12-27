Not Nykaa or Zomato, these IPOs lead multibagger gains this year. Do you own?

The primary issue market has hit an all-time high with 63 corporates raising ₹1,18,704 crore through main-board IPOs so far in 2021, which is nearly 4.5 times more than the ₹26,613 crore raised through 15 issues in 2020 and almost double of the previous best of ₹68,827 crore in 2017, according to a report by Prime Database.