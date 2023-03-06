Nova Agritech files draft papers to raise funds via IPO

Nova Agritech files draft papers to raise funds via IPO1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:53 PM IST
- The company plans to raise ₹140 crore through the sale of fresh shares
MUMBAI : Nova Agritech Ltd, an agri-input manufacturer based in Telangana, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×