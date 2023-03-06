Nova Agritech files draft papers to raise funds via IPO

MUMBAI : Nova Agritech Ltd, an agri-input manufacturer based in Telangana, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company plans to raise ₹140 crore through the sale of fresh shares. There is also an offer-for-sale of 7.76 million shares in the IPO.

Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao, who currently owns 11.9% of the company, intends to sell his entire stake in the company through an offer for sale, while the rest is held by the promoters. This move is expected to provide Nova Agritech with the necessary capital to expand its operations and further strengthen its position in the market.

The net proceeds from the fresh shares will be utilized to invest in Nova Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nova Agritech Ltd, to set up a new formulation plant, funding capital expenditure towards expansion of its existing formulation plant, and for the funding of working capital requirements of Nova Agritech Ltd and its subsidiary. In addition, the net proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Nova Agritech is an agri-input manufacturer that offers soil health management, crop nutrition, and crop protection products. It distributes and markets a wide range of product categories, including soil health management, crop nutrition, bio-stimulant, bio-pesticide, Integrated Pest Management (IPM), new technologies, and crop protection products. Currently, their subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Pvt Ltd is responsible for manufacturing the crop protection products.

The Indian agrochemicals market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by factors such as rising demand for food and increasing adoption of modern farming techniques.