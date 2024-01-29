Nova Agritech IPO allotment date is likely today. GMP jumps, how to check allotment status online
Nova Agritech IPO GMP: Shares of the agri-tech company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, say market observers
Nova Agritech IPO: After the closure of the subscription, investors are eagerly waiting for the Nova Agritech IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. The book build issue received a strong response from investors and in three days of bidding, the public issue got booked over 109 times. However, after the announcement of Nova Agritech IPO allotment status, an applicant will be able to check one's application status online. They can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.
