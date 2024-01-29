Nova Agritech IPO: After the closure of the subscription, investors are eagerly waiting for the Nova Agritech IPO allotment date , which is most likely today. The book build issue received a strong response from investors and in three days of bidding, the public issue got booked over 109 times. However, after the announcement of Nova Agritech IPO allotment status , an applicant will be able to check one's application status online. They can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Meanwhile, after a strong response by investors, the grey market sentiment has turned further bullish regarding the Nova Agritech IPO. According to stock market observers, Nova Agritech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹24, which is ₹4 higher than the weekend GMP of ₹20.

Nova Agritech IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, applicants can check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website — bseindia.com, or at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website — bigshareonline.com. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html and check Nova Agritech IPO allotment status online.

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status check Bigshare

1] Login at direct Bigshare Services website — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select 'Nova AgriTech IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

