Nova AgriTech IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check allotment status online
Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status has now been declared and an applicant will be able to check one’s application status online. They can check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.
Nova AgriTech IPO: Nova AgriTech IPO allotment has been declared and investors can check the IPO allotment status online. The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgrTtech received a strong response from investors and in three days of the subscription period the public issue got booked over 109 times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started