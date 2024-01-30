Nova AgriTech IPO allotment declared. GMP, how to check allotment status online

Nova AgriTech IPO: Nova AgriTech IPO allotment has been declared and investors can check the IPO allotment status online. The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgrTtech received a strong response from investors and in three days of the subscription period the public issue got booked over 109 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status has now been declared, an applicant will be able to check one’s application status online. They can check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar — Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Nova AgriTech IPO GMP Today Nova Agritech IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹23 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates Nova Agritech shares are trading higher by 56.1% to the issue price of ₹41 at ₹64 per share in the grey market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nova AgriTech IPO Allotment Links Applicants can check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online at the BSE website — bseindia.com, or at the Bigshare Services Private Limited website — bigshareonline.com.

They can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html and check Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN whichever you have; {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will be available on your screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status check Bigshare 1] Login at direct Bigshare Services website — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select 'Nova AgriTech IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number); {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option below. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will be visible on your screen.

