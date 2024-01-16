Nova Agritech IPO announces price band at ₹39-41 per share; check GMP, issue details, key dates, more
Nova Agritech IPO price band set at ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share. Nova Agritech IPO date of subscription from January 22 to January 24.
Nova Agritech IPO price band: The Nova Agritech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Nova Agritech IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, January 22, and will close on Wednesday, January 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Nova Agritech IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started