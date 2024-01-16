Nova Agritech IPO price band: The Nova Agritech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Nova Agritech IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, January 22, and will close on Wednesday, January 24. The allocation to anchor investors for the Nova Agritech IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor price is 19.50 times the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 20.50 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the fiscal 2023 at the floor price is 11.93 times and at the cap price is 12.54 times. The Nova Agritech IPO lot size is 365 equity shares and in multiples of 365 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nova Agritech IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Nova Agritech IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, January 25, and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, January 29, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Nova Agritech share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, January 30.

(more to come) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!