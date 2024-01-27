 Nova AgriTech IPO: GMP jumps ahead of allotment date. How to check allotment status online | Mint
Nova AgriTech IPO: GMP jumps ahead of allotment date. How to check allotment status online

 Asit Manohar

Nova AgriTech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, say market observers

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date is most likely on 29th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Nova AgriTech IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Ltd ended on 25th January last week. In three days of bidding, the book build was booked over 109 times. After strong Nova AgriTech IPO subscription status, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status. In the wake of T+3 listing rules, the Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date is most likely on 29th January 2024, the first trade date after the closure of the Nova AgriTech IPO date of subscription.

Meanwhile, after the closure of the Nova AgriTech IPO subscription date, the grey market sentiment regarding Nova AgriTech IPO has improved during the long weekend.

According to the stock market observers, shares of Nova AgriTech Limited Limited are available at a premium of 24 in the grey market today.

Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today

As per the stock market observers, Nova AgriTech share price is quoting at a premium of 24 in the grey market today. This means Nova AgriTech IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 24, which is 4 higher than its GMP on the last date of its subscription i.e. on Thursday. So, in the last two days, Nova AgriTech IPO GMP has surged from 20 to 24.

As per the market observers, this rise in the Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today can be attributed to the strong subscription received by the book-build issue. They said that the grey market remained bullish in the public issue despite the long weekend and sell-off in the secondary market on Thursday.

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status check

Once Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status gets announced, one can check one's Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website. For more convenience, they can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the Bigshare Services link — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html.

See Nova AgriTech IPO details below:

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status Bigshare

1] Login at direct Bigshare Services website — ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html;

2] Select 'Nova AgriTech IPO';

3] Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account' or PAN (For convenience, here we are taking Application Number);

4] Enter Application Number;

5] Enter Captcha; and

6] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option below.

Your Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Nova AgriTech IPO details

In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date is most likely on 29th January 2024 i.e. on Monday next week. Likewise, the Nova AgriTech IPO listing date is most likely on 31st January 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 27 Jan 2024, 01:44 PM IST
