Nova AgriTech IPO: GMP jumps ahead of allotment date. How to check allotment status online
Nova AgriTech IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market today, say market observers
Nova AgriTech IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Ltd ended on 25th January last week. In three days of bidding, the book build was booked over 109 times. After strong Nova AgriTech IPO subscription status, applicants are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Nova AgriTech IPO allotment status. In the wake of T+3 listing rules, the Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date is most likely on 29th January 2024, the first trade date after the closure of the Nova AgriTech IPO date of subscription.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started