Nova AgriTech IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Should you apply as bidding ends today?
Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today, say market observers
Nova AgriTech IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Limited, which means investors have just one day in hand to apply for the book build issue. As per the Nova AgriTech IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 33.87 times in the first two days of bidding. Meanwhile, shares of Nova AgriTech Limited have remained steady in the grey market despite high volatility on Dalal Street in recent sessions.
