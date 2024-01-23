Nova Agritech IPO: Issue fully subscribed as day 1 sees rush from NIIs, retail investors; GMP steady
Nova IPO subscription status: Fully booked in the first hour due to overwhelming response from retail and non-institutional investors. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) is yet to be booked. Nova IPO subscription status is 2.48 times at 11:45 IST.
