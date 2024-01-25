Nova Agritech IPO last date: Issue oversubscribed 66 times so far; GMP steady
Nova Agritech IPO subscription status: On the third day as well, investors responded to the Nova Agritech IPO quite enthusiastically. Nova Agritech IPO subscription status was 66.13 times, at 13:54 IST, as per BSE data. Nova IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 60.41 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 154.67 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 8.81 times.
