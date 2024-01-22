Nova AgriTech IPO: Latest GMP, price, date, other details about upcoming IPO
Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of the agri-tech company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today, say market observers
Nova AgriTech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Limited is going to hit the primary market on January 23, 2024, and will remain open for bidders till January 25, 2024. The agri-tech company has fixed the Nova AgriTech IPO price band in the range of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹143.81 crore from its initial offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, shares of Nova AgriTech Ltd are available for trade in the grey market.
