Nova AgriTech IPO: Latest GMP, price, date, other details about upcoming IPO

 Asit Manohar

Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of the agri-tech company are available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market today, say market observers

Nova AgriTech IPO date: The book build issue will open for subscribers on January 23, 2024, and will remain open till January 25, 2024. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Nova AgriTech IPO date: The book build issue will open for subscribers on January 23, 2024, and will remain open till January 25, 2024.

Nova AgriTech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Limited is going to hit the primary market on January 23, 2024, and will remain open for bidders till January 25, 2024. The agri-tech company has fixed the Nova AgriTech IPO price band in the range of 39 to 41 per equity share. The company aims to raise 143.81 crore from its initial offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, shares of Nova AgriTech Ltd are available for trade in the grey market. 

According to stock market observers, Nova AgriTech shares are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

Important Nova AgriTech IPO details

1] Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of Nova AgriTech Ltd are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Nova AgriTech IPO price: The agri-tech company has fixed a price band of 39 to 41 per equity share.

3] Nova AgriTech IPO date: The book build issue will open for subscribers on January 23, 2024, and will remain open till January 25, 2024.

4] Nova AgriTech IPO size: The agri-tech company aims to raise 143.81 crore from its initial offer, out of which 112 crore is expected via issuance of fresh shares. The remaining 31.81 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

5] Nova AgriTech IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the book build issue in lots, and one lot of the Nova AgriTech IPO will comprise 365 company shares.

6] Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date: The likely date for finalisation of share allocation is January 29, 2024.

7] Nova AgriTech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Nova AgriTech IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Nova AgriTech IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the public offer is most likely to list on January 31, 2024.

Published: 22 Jan 2024, 02:47 PM IST
