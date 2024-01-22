Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Nova AgriTech IPO: Latest GMP, price, date, other details about upcoming IPO

Nova AgriTech IPO: Latest GMP, price, date, other details about upcoming IPO

Asit Manohar

  • Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of the agri-tech company are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today, say market observers

Nova AgriTech IPO date: The book build issue will open for subscribers on January 23, 2024, and will remain open till January 25, 2024.

Nova AgriTech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova AgriTech Limited is going to hit the primary market on January 23, 2024, and will remain open for bidders till January 25, 2024. The agri-tech company has fixed the Nova AgriTech IPO price band in the range of 39 to 41 per equity share. The company aims to raise 143.81 crore from its initial offer. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. Meanwhile, shares of Nova AgriTech Ltd are available for trade in the grey market.

According to stock market observers, Nova AgriTech shares are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today.

Important Nova AgriTech IPO details

1] Nova AgriTech IPO GMP today: Shares of Nova AgriTech Ltd are available at a premium of 20 in the grey market today, say market observers.

2] Nova AgriTech IPO price: The agri-tech company has fixed a price band of 39 to 41 per equity share.

3] Nova AgriTech IPO date: The book build issue will open for subscribers on January 23, 2024, and will remain open till January 25, 2024.

4] Nova AgriTech IPO size: The agri-tech company aims to raise 143.81 crore from its initial offer, out of which 112 crore is expected via issuance of fresh shares. The remaining 31.81 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Also Read: Gold price rebounds from five-week low. Should you buy in this rally?

5] Nova AgriTech IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the book build issue in lots, and one lot of the Nova AgriTech IPO will comprise 365 company shares.

6] Nova AgriTech IPO allotment date: The likely date for finalisation of share allocation is January 29, 2024.

Also Read: EPACK Durable IPO subscription date extended. GMP, review, apply or not?

7] Nova AgriTech IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Nova AgriTech IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Nova AgriTech IPO listing date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, the public offer is most likely to list on January 31, 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.