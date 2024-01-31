Nova Agritech IPO listing date today. Experts predict positive debut of shares; GMP drops
Nova Agritech IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, January 31) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, Nova Agritech IPO is expected to list at a premium of ₹14 to ₹20 per share.
Nova Agritech IPO: Nova Agritech IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, January 31) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Wednesday's deals, Nova Agritech share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. Nova Agritech share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
