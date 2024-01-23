Nova Agritech IPO opens today: Check GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?
The Nova Agritech IPO, worth ₹143.81 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7,758,620 equity shares. Nova Agritech IPO GMP is +20, indicating that the share price is trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market.
Nova Agritech IPO date of subscription has been rescheduled for today (Tuesday, January 23) and will close on Thursday, January 25. Initially, the Nova Agritech IPO was scheduled to open on Monday, January 22, but the equity market remained closed on Monday on account of a public holiday in the country celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya. Hence, the opening was postponed. The Nova Agritech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹39 to ₹41 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. Nova Agritech IPO raised ₹43.14 crore from anchor investors on Friday, January 19. The company allocated more than 1.05 crore equity shares at ₹41 per share to anchor investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started