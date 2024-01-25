Nova Agritech IPO subscription closes today: 7 key things to know from its RHP
The ₹143.81 crore Nova IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹112 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 77.58 lakh equity shares of ₹2 aggregating up to ₹31.81 crore by the selling shareholder, Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Nova Agritech opened for subscription on January 23 and will close today, January 25. The original opening date of the issue was January 22 but since the equity markets remained closed on that day on account of a public holiday in the country to mark the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the northern city of Ayodhya, it was postponed for a day.
